Chennai Civic Apathy: IT Professional Dies After Losing Control Of Vehicle Due To Pothole

A case of civic apathy has come to light from Tamil Nadu’s Chennai when a 22-year-old girl died after being run over by a truck as she lost control of her bike after allegedly hitting a pothole on the road near the Maduravoyal area. The deceased has been identified as Shobhna, an IT professional who worked at tech company Zoho.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the victim was taking her brother to his school in Maduravoyal. According to the Poonamalli police officials, Shobhna was riding along the service road when her bike hit a pothole. “This made her lose control and Shobhna and her brother Harish fell off the bike... A truck which was coming right behind them ran over the woman, killing her on the spot. The boy escaped with injuries,” the police officials said, ANI reported.

#BREAKING | In Tamil Nadu's Chennai, IT professional dies after losing control of vehicle due to pothole.



Tune in - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/KMwaYBg61A — Republic (@republic) January 4, 2023

Immediately after the information, the traffic investigation wing of Poonamalle rushed to the spot and shifted Shobhna’s body to a government hospital for post-mortem. Meanwhile, Shobhna’s brother is going treatment at a private hospital, according to the police.

Civic apathy in Chennai

The truck driver has been arrested on the charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence, the police said, ANI reported. It is pertinent to mention that the Tambaram-Maduravoyal road near Maduravoyal had lots of potholes and following this tragic incident, to cover up the failure, the authorities resorted to a ‘quick-fix solution’ as they filled the potholes with gravel.

Meanwhile, speaking on the tragic death of Shobhna, Zoho CEO said that the bad roads have caused a tragic loss to Zoho and the victim’s family. “One of our engineers, Ms. Shobana died tragically when her scooter skidded in the heavily potholed roads near Maduravoyal in Chennai. She was taking her younger brother to school,” he tweeted.

One of our engineers, Ms. Shobana died tragically when her scooter skidded in the heavily potholed roads near Maduravoyal in Chennai. She was taking her younger brother to school.



Our bad roads have caused a

tragic loss to her family and Zoho. https://t.co/8XAycPhIsk pic.twitter.com/JlX5roD6DS — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) January 3, 2023

'Accountability needed': Tamil Nadu opposition slams DMK

Speaking to Republic over the civic apathy in Chennai resulting in the death of 22-year-old techie, Tamil Nadu BJP leader Narayanan Tirupathy said, "The entire Tamil Nadu is like that. Tamil Nadu was famous for its very good roads. But unfortunately, after the DMK government came to power, the government does not do anything to maintain the road properly."

"The government is irresponsible. Somebody has to be made accountable. The government should dismiss those responsible for this and those should be punished severely," the BJP leader said.

On the other hand, AIADMK leader Kovai Sathyan said, "Responsibility and accountability have to be fixed. Those behind it should be punished as per the law. The DMK government will not take initiative because corruption is there at all levels."

(With inputs from ANI)