Chennai: Fire Erupts At Oil Warehouse In Madhavaram Area; Updates Here

A massive fire has broken out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. Visuals of the billowing smoke rising from the building are seen. Sources state that the chemical godown in the warehouse which is situated in the outskirts of the city went up in flames.
Five tenders are present at the spot. No casualties reported as of now, as per sources. More details awaited.
Tamil Nadu: Fire breaks out at an oil warehouse in Madhavaram area in Chennai. Four fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/2J37BWHAFM— ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2020