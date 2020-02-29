The Debate
Chennai: Fire Erupts At Oil Warehouse In Madhavaram Area; Updates Here

Accidents & Disasters

A massive fire has broken out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. Visuals of the billowing smoke rising from building seen

Written By Suchitra Karthikeyan | Mumbai | Updated On:

A massive fire has broken out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. Visuals of the billowing smoke rising from the building are seen. Sources state that the chemical godown in the warehouse which is situated in the outskirts of the city went up in flames.

Fire in Chennai oil warehouse

Five tenders are present at the spot. No casualties reported as of now, as per sources. More details awaited.

 

