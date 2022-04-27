Chennai Hospital Fire: TN Health Min Says 'personally Inspected Safety Measures At RRGGH'

In a shocking incident, a fire broke out at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai on Wednesday following which Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian and state Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan visited the site. The fire broke out at the medical equipment storage room on the backside of Tower 2 of the hospital and is claimed to have transpired due to a possible short circuit, which later led to the explosion of oxygen cylinders kept in the room.

"We personally inspected the fire & safety measures taken to control the fire caused by the electrical leakage at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital," Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian wrote on Twitter.

Patients were evacuated to safety soon after the fire broke out and a total of 33 patients were shifted from the fire-affected wards, informed RGGGH officials.

Speaking to reporters, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said, “The patients have been shifted to other wards safely. No one has been injured. The fire seems to be due to electric leakage.”

Meanwhile, state Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan stated that fire tenders have been deployed to put out the blaze. The RGGGH hospital officials said that the oxygen cylinders had been removed as a security measure.

'Several firefighters are deployed to extinguish fire': Health Min Subramanian

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian spoke to Republic TV regarding the incident and said, “Suddenly a fire had broken out at the hospital, following which, all patients and their families have been evacuated. RGGGH nursing staff have moved around 33 patients, including 3 from the ICU. We expect the fire to be doused shortly. Several firefighters have been deployed here to tend to the fire."

The Health Minister further added that patients were admitted to a new block for neuro treatments. All patients in RGGGH have been rescued and there is no loss of life or injury reported.

The Minister went on to say, "This is an incident that took place out of the blue. Regular fire checks have been conducted by the Fire department. When the accident occurred, to ensure that no lives must be in the way of harm, priority action was taken to evacuate patients. The hospital officials say that there haven't been any casualties. The firefighters have been extremely quick in bringing the fire into control."

"Huge number of fire personnel, police personnel, our health minister and myself are here," Health Secretary of Tamil Nadu J. Radhakrishnan said. He further added that they are making sure the other blocks remain safe and services of RGGGH are not disrupted.