Chhattisgarh: 11-year-old Boy Trapped In Borewell Rescued After 80+ Hrs Of Operations

In Chhattisgarh's Champa district, swift and timely actions by NDRF and SDRF teams proved fruitful as Rahul Sahu, an 11-year-old boy who fell into a 60ft deep borewell on 11 June, was rescued on Tuesday, January 14 after more than 80 hours of efforts. As authorities concerned apprised details regarding the operations recently and promised his safe return, the Champa district administration recently informed that Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel personally supervised the operations and maintained constant contact with authorities for the updates.

The rescue operations transcended 80 hours and the district Collector, Jitendra Shukla recently informed that the health condition of the boy is observed to be stable. While 150 personnel have been deployed on the spot, CM Bhupesh Baghel constantly monitored the situation via video call.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel constantly monitored rescue operations

As per an official statement, earlier, Baghel had inquired the officials about Rahul Sahu's health condition and spoke to the family and consoled them. CM Baghel promised the family to bring their child back and asked them to have faith, patience, and prayers. He assured them that the administration is doing its best.

Speaking to the child’s grandmother Shyam Bai Sahu, he informed her that the administration is supplied with robots and other resources to rescue Rahul. Chief Minister also spoke to the boy’s father and assured him of a safe rescue.

रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन अभी भी जारी है।



ड्रिलिंग के दौरान एक चट्टान आ जाने से राहुल साहू को बाहर निकालने का समय थोड़ा बढ़ जरूर गया है।



लेकिन बोरवेल के आसपास पिछले 3 दिनों से गूंजती एनडीआरएफ के जवानों की ये आवाजें राहुल की उम्मीद बनी हुई हैं।



बच्चे ने आज सुबह 5 बजे केला भी खाया है। pic.twitter.com/TLxmrrsfpE — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) June 13, 2022

Observing the excavation work of the borewell for the rescue through a video call, he also spoke to the robot operator who updated the CM about the relief and rescue work taking place on the site. He informed the CM that he has been doing a number of demos and has three successful rescue missions under his belt.

Meanwhile, in a series of tweets, CM Baghel apprised about the updates pertaining to the rescue operations.

"My best wishes to all the officers, employees and all the teams involved in this rescue operation. Your rocky intentions are breaking rocks, turning the tide of bad weather, I am sure that with your tireless efforts and dedicated service, Rahul will be with us very soon," he wrote.

(With inputs from ANI)