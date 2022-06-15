After NDRF and SDRF teams successfully rescued Rahul Sahu, an 11-year-old boy who fell into a 60 feet deep borewell on 11 June, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wished Sahu a speedy recovery and said that the whole state of Chhattisgarh is celebrating the rescue.

CM Bhupesh Baghel who was personally supervising the operation shared a video on his official Twitter where he was seen taking note of the rescue mission as well as Sahu's health. Speaking about Sahu, he said, "Our child is very brave. He was accompanied by a snake and a frog in the pit for 104 hours. Today the whole of Chhattisgarh is celebrating the festival, we all wish to return completely from the hospital soon. Congratulations and thanks again to all the team involved in this operation." Lauding the rescue mission, CM said, "With everyone's prayers and the relentless, dedicated efforts of the rescue team, Rahul Sahu has been brought out safely."

हमारा बच्चा बहुत बहादुर है।



उसके साथ गढ्ढे में 104 घंटे तक एक सांप और मेढक उसके साथी थे।



आज पूरा छत्तीसगढ़ उत्सव मना रहा है, जल्द अस्पताल से पूरी तरह ठीक होकर लौटे, हम सब कामना करते हैं।



इस ऑपरेशन में शामिल सभी टीम को पुनः बधाई एवं धन्यवाद। pic.twitter.com/JejmhL7PBj — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) June 14, 2022

Notably, when the boy was rescued from the borewell on the night of Tuesday, people present at the rescue site celebrated as chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" echoed and officials carried the boy out from the borewell. Immediately after the rescue, Sahu was shifted to Bilaspur Apollo Hospital where he is currently kept in the ICU under the supervision of a team of specialist doctors.

Rahu Sahu rescued by NDRF and SDRF

In Chhattisgarh's Champa district, swift and timely action by NDRF and SDRF teams proved fruitful as Rahul Sahu was rescued on Tuesday night (June 14) in an operation that lasted over 104 hours.

"It was a very challenging operation. Rahul could be successfully rescued because of the joint efforts of the team members. It is a huge success for all of us. Around 25 Army officials were deployed here," Army personnel, Gautam Suri who was deployed in the rescue mission told ANI. Speaking to ANI over the rescue of Rahul Sahu, Janjgir Collector Jitendra Shukla said, "We have won, our team has won. It was a challenging situation. We were given all kinds of assistance from the administration. CM Bhupesh Baghel was continuously monitoring the situation. We're taking Rahul directly to Apollo hospital in Bilaspur."

Currently, Sahu is kept in ICU under the supervision of specialist doctors at Apollo hospital in Bilaspur where his treatment is underway.