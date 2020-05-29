Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel Asks Officials To Arrange Biscuits, Water For Shramik Passengers

In a bid to help migrant workers travelling to their native place in Shramik Special Trains, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday instructed officials to make proper arrangements of biscuits and water pouches for them. The refreshments will be provided to them at the railway stations having stoppage in the state.

'Biscuits or other food items should be stocked up'

CM Baghel gave instructions to District Collectors of Raipur, Bilaspur, Rajnandgaon, Janjgir-Champa and Raigarh. He said that due to the lockdown, there is no facility of food and water available for migrant labourers at the railway stations, and they are also unable to come out of the train at the railway stations, according to an official release.

"Hence, they should ensure availability of biscuits and water pouches in sufficient quantity for the passengers of these special trains, which have a stoppage in their district at least in one of the main stations," Baghel told the Collectors.

"As soon as the train stops at the station, biscuits and water pouches should be distributed to the passengers. District administration officials should supervise the distribution. Biscuits or other food items should be stocked up properly to avoid damage," CM Baghel further said.

READ | Chhattisgarh CM for mandatory quarantine for air passengers

Coronavirus situation in Chhattisgarh

With 29 more people, mostly migrant workers, testing positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, the tally in the state rose to 398, a health official said.

Of the new cases, 11 were reported from Mungeli district, eight from Jashpur, four from Bilaspur, three from Kanker, two from Raigarh and one from Koriya, he said. Most of them were migrant workers who recently returned to their native villages from different states or those who came in their contact, he said.

READ | Chhattisgarh govt cuts back on expenditures after steep fall in revenue due to lockdown

At present, the state has 315 COVID-19 active cases as 83 patients have already recovered and been discharged from hospitals, the official said. One of the new patients in Kanker is a Rural Medical Assistant (RMA), who is posted in a primary health centre in the district, he said.

At present, 2,03,581 people are in 19,216 quarantine centres in the state, while 49,614 people are in home isolation as a precautionary measure, the official added. Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 398, new cases 29, deaths zero, discharged 83, active cases-315, people tested so far- 61,771.

READ | Chhattisgarh govt allows shops to open for 6 days in a week in green & yellow zones

READ | Chhattisgarh records largest participation in forest produce collection amid lockdown

(With agency inputs)