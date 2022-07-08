Chhattisgarh: CRPF jawan feared drowned in rivulet in Bijapur district

A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) CoBRA unit is feared drowned in a rivulet during a search operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place when the 210th battalion of the CRPF's elite unit Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) was on a search operation in the forest of Silger area in the morning, an official said.

One of the jawans of the battalion got swept away while crossing a flooded rivulet around 7.30 am, he said.

Security personnel along with villagers have launched a search operation in the area for the missing trooper, identified as Suraj R, a native of Kerala, the official added. PTI COR ARU ARU

