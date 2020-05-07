Gas Leak In Chhattisgarh's Paper Mill; Seven Workers Hospitalised, Three Critical

In a major development, at least seven workers were hospitalised after a gas leak at a paper mill in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh on Thursday. Three of the workers are said to be critical. Earlier in the day, at least nine people including one child have died while over 200 people were hospitalized after gas leakage from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh.

As per sources, Raigarh Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh and Collector Yashwant Kumar met those who were affected by the gas leak. The Superintendent of Police said that the owner of the mill tried to hide the incident and did not inform the police. A case will be registered, he said.

At least nine people including one child have died while over 200 people were hospitalized after gas leakage from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy reached Vishakapatnam and is currently meeting the victims. Around 2,000 mt tonnes of chemical gas Styrene was leaked, according to sources. The casualty toll is feared to rise.

The leak from the factory was suspected to have started in the early hours of Thursday between 3 am and 4 am. Residents of Imhachalam, Gopalapatnam, Vepagunta have been evacuated as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have reached the spot. Other agencies such as local police and fire brigade have also been mobilized.

Responding to the Vizag gas leak incident on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he has spoken to the officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, "which is being monitored closely." He added, "I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam.

