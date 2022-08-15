Chhattisgarh Rains: Wall Collapse In Kanker Kills 5 Including 3 Children

In Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Monday, a wall of a family's home fell, killing a couple and their three children, according to authorities. For the past two days, there has been non-stop rain throughout the area. The victims were resting in their mud home in Irpanar village in the Pakhanjore region when the catastrophe happened, according to the officials.

Officials said that after receiving the information, a team of police officers and the district administration were informed. This group used a boat to get to the settlement. The drains were backed up because of the area's severe rainfall. It is pertinent to mention here that the area around the accident spot has been facing flood problem due to heavy rains lashing the state since Saturday.

The administration is attempting to utilise a boat to get to the community as a result. It has been reported that the village's road link has been totally destroyed as a result of the extreme rain. Moreover, there are reports suggesting that the accident site is a Naxalite stronghold.

According to information provided to police, the family's mud home wall fell early on Monday while they were sleeping inside, killing five individuals. The district administration and police team rushed to the scene by boat as soon as they learned about the mishap, the official said.

Chhattisgarh Rains

Since Saturday, many districts in Chhattisgarh have seen severe rain, raising the water levels of rivers including the Mahanadi, Shivnath, and Indravati as well as flooding villages in low-lying areas, according to authorities. They reported that between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, Balodabazar received 82.4 millimetres of rain, Dantewada 63.1 millimetres, Mahasamund 65.2 millimetres, Janjgir-Champa 65.1 millimetres, Bastar 55.9 millimetres, Raigarh 52.7 millimetres, Narayanpur 47.4 millimetres, Bilaspur 42.4 millimetres, Raipur 36.6 millimetre.

This morning, water was released from the Ravishankar Sagar (Gangrel), the state's biggest dam erected on the Mahanadi river in the Dhamtari district, at a rate of 11,650 cusecs (cubic feet per second). Speaking about this, an official stated, "More than 120 people have been evacuated to safer places in the last 48 hours in rain-hit areas. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and state police have been deployed for relief and rescue work."

Input: PTI