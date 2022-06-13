Chhattisgarh: Rescue Ops Continue For 3rd Day After Boy Falls Into Borewell In Champa

After more than 50 hours now since the 10-year-old boy Rahul Sahu fell into a deep borewell in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district, rescue operations are still underway on Monday to rescue the boy to safety. It was on Friday when the boy fell into the 80-feet deep borewell located in the backyard of his house in Pihrid village, in Malkharoda development block, Chhattisgarh.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force, South Eastern Coalfields (SECL), and a team of robotics experts, along with district machinery are pressed into service to carry out the rescue operations, while, on the other hand, a medical team has been also kept on standby and oxygen supply is being ensured to the boy. Robotic help is also being taken for the operation as a remote-operated borewell ‘rescue robot’ machine from Gujarat has been deployed for the same.

Earlier on Sunday, the officials had confirmed that the water in the shaft around the boy has been drained and the boy is having food and responding well. In the meantime, a parallel pit that is being dug next to the Borwell is almost completed and will thus help in reaching the child soon.

Chhattisgarh CM expresses concerns over boy stuck in borewell

On the other hand, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel who is constantly monitoring the situation has been tracking the rescue operation and also spoke to the family members of the boy. CM Baghel took to Twitter and expressed his concerns about Rahul Sahu, who continues to remain stuck in the borewell since Friday.

"It's been a long night, but the test of waiting for that 'morning' in Chhattisgarh is a bit long. At this time the whole of Chhattisgarh is praying for Rahul Sahu who fell in the borewell, Our support is with him," he tweeted in Hindi.

हम सब ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करते हैं, हमारी टीमों पर पूर्ण विश्वास रखते हुए आशा करते हैं कि सुबह सूर्योदय के साथ राहुल साहू का मुस्कुराता चेहरा हम सबके बीच होगा।



हम होंगे कामयाब! — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) June 12, 2022

In addition to that, he has also asked the Collector regarding the boy's health condition and further consoled his family members asking them to hold on to faith, patience, and prayers, as the administration does its best to bring Rahul back home safe and sound.

While robotic help is being extended in the operation, the chief minister is also speaking to the robot operator Mahesh Ahir, who has come all the way from Amreli, Gujarat. Ahir assured the CM that he has the experience of three successful rescue operations.

Image: Republic/ANI