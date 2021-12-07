Chhattisgarh: Three Cops Killed In Motorcycle-car Collision In Sukma

Three policemen were killed when their motorcycle collided with a car on a highway in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on National Highway-30 in Sukma town, around 400 km from capital Raipur, late on Monday evening, Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said.

The policemen were returning to Police Lines after buying some medicines, when their two-wheeler collided with a speeding car coming from the opposite direction, the official said.

Sub-inspector Athnasiyus Minj (61) was killed on the spot, while head constable Raghunath Markam (52) died at a hospital in Jagdalpur and his colleague Somnath Markam (32) succumbed to his injuries while being referred to Raipur for further treatment, he said.

A case has been registered against car driver Ghurau Ram Rana (42), who was arrested from Rokel village in Chhindgarh area of Sukma, Sharma added.

