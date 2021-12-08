Chhattisgarh: Three Killed In Motorcycle-car Collision In Bilaspur

Three persons were killed when their motorcycle collided with a car in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place on Ulsapur flyover under Sakri police station limits around 1.30 am, an official said.

The victims, who worked for a caterer, were heading home to Bilaspur town from a wedding, when the motorcycle they were travelling on collided with a car, he said.

The impact of the collision caused the victims Mohammad Basheer (50), Ranjeeta alias Sangeeta Banjare (35) and Kumat Bai (57) to be thrown off the two-wheeler and fall of the flyover, the official said.

Bangare died on her way to a hospital, while the others succumbed to their injuries during treatment, he said, adding that a case has been registered against the car driver, who has been arrested.

