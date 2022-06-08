Chhattisgarh: Two women killed, eight injured in autorickshaw accident

Bilaspur, Jun 8 (PTI) Two women were killed and eight injured when the autorickshaw they were travelling in overturned after allegedly being hit by another vehicle at a village in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when 10 women were returning to their homes in Shivtarai village after attending a family function in Banabel village, said Ajay Ware, in-charge of Belgahna police outpost.

The autorickshaw driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a sharp turn and was allegedly hit by another vehicle in Kanchanpur village. The three-wheeler overturned, he said. The police soon reached the spot and the injured women were rushed to a community health centre in Ratanpur, where doctors declared two of them brought dead, the official said.

The deceased women have been identified as Sunita Meshram (40) and Nirsia Gond (39), the official said, adding that of the eight injured women, three have been shifted to a government hospital in Raipur.

Efforts are on to nab the driver and the vehicle which hit the rickshaw, he further said. PTI COR ARU ARU

