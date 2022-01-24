Chhattisgarh: Woman, Son, Nephew Dead As Tanker Hits Motorcycle

A woman and her minor son and nephew were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a tanker in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place in Shivrinarayan police station area when the victims were heading to Ringni village of the district from Malhar town in neighbouring Bilaspur, a local police official said.

Janjgir-Champa, located around 200 kilometres away from capital Raipur, is a neighbouring district of Korba.

"The tanker rammed into the motorcycle near Rahaud petrol pump, killing Kirti Bhaina (40), her son Parmeshwar (12) and her nephew Om Beswar Bhaina (25), on the spot. After the accident, some people blocked the road in protest were pacified by local authorities," he said.

A was registered and the truck was seized, while efforts were on to nab the driver, the official informed.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)