Chhattisgarh: Woman Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In Surguja

A 55-year-old woman was killed by a wild elephant at a village in Surguja district of Chhattisgarh, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place at Riridandpara village under Lundra forest range on Thursday evening, forest ranger Akanksha Lakra said.

The victim Khankhani Nagsia was trampled to death by an elephant when she went to her paddy field for some work, she said.

The elephant is part of a herd of tuskers roaming in Rajpur forest range, the official said.

On being alerted about the attack, forest officials rushed to the village and provided an immediate relief of Rs 25,000 to the kin of the deceased woman, she said.

Human-elephant conflicts in Chhattisgarh, particularly in the northern parts, have been a major cause for concern since the last decade. The menace has spread to some districts of the central region in the last few years.

As per the data from the forest department, more than 210 people have been killed in elephant attacks in the state in the last three years.