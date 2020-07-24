Police Rescue 2 Girls Stuck In Chhindwara's Pench River Who Went In For A Selfie; Watch

A life-threatening tragedy was averted in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara on Thursday after local police and administration successfully rescued two girls who were trapped in the middle of a river. Despite restrictions due to the impact of Coronavirus and a ban on mass gathering, a group of 6-8 girls visited the Pench river in Chhindwara district's Belkhedi village for a picnic.

'They went to take a selfie'

To take a 'perfect selfie', two of them sat on a stone in the middle of the river. Meanwhile, the water level of the river rose suddenly and they found themselves trapped. Looking at this, their friends informed the police administration about the incident. The police and the local administration along with the gram panchayat acted swiftly and rescued the girls safely.

A local police official speaking about the incident said, "A few girls came to this mountain river Pench, out of which 2 of them went inside to take a selfie. During that time because of rains, the river flow suddenly increased. They stood there for around 1 hour and showed courage. As soon as we were informed, we rescued them. Everyone is safe. They have been sent to a hospital as they were scared."

