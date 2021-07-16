Last Updated:

Chopper Crash In Maharashtra's Jalgaon Leaves One Dead & 1 Injured; Probe Underway

A flight instructor has been reported dead in Maharashtra when a chopper crashed in Jalgaon. The Injured trainee will be shifted to Nanavati Hospital

Vishnu V V
Chopper

IMAGE: ANI


One person died and another has been reported injured after a chopper crashed in the Jalgaon area in Maharashtra on Friday evening. Police teams and local authorities reached the spot to carry out rescue operations. Further investigation is underway.

Jalgaon chopper crash

According to the police officials, the locals are also assisting the security personnel in rescue operations. The aircraft is reportedly owned by Shri Vileparle Kelvani Mandal's NMIMS Aviation training institute in Dhule. The flight training academy is located near the Chopda borders in Jalgaon. The instructor on the flight has been reported dead while the sole student survived. The Injured trainee will be shifted to Nanavati Hospital later at night

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took to his Twitter to react to the accident. He confirmed the death of one and wished a speedy recovery to the injured student. “Shocked to hear about the tragic crash of a training aircraft that belonged to the NMIMS Academy of Aviation, Maharashtra. An investigation team is being rushed to the site. Unfortunately, we lost the flight instructor & the trainee is severely injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family & prayers for the trainee’s quick recovery,” he wrote.

This is a developing story - more details awaited.

IMAGE: ANI

