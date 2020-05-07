CISF Plays Vital Role In Controlling Gas Leakage & Rescue Operations In Vizag

Following the gas leakage incident in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday said it played a vital role in controlling the gas leakage and rescue operations. Earlier in the day, at least eleven people including one child have died while over 200 people were hospitalized after gas leakage from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam.

CISF in an official statement said that the CISF Fire Service Wing of VSP Vishakapatnam along with one foam tender immediately rushed to the spot and joined the operation with local authorities and the state fire service. It said gas affected 20 people were rescued and rushed to the hospital.

The statement further added that additional breathing apparatus sets, spare cylinders were sent to the spot for rescue operations by CISF Unit VSP Visakhapatnam. Later at about 9.45 a.m. as per the request of local authorities, the hydraulic platform with additional CISF Fire Service Wing personnel was sent to the spot to join the operation to stop the gas leakage.

It said the CISF Fire Service Wing personnel with foam tender actively participated in the joint operation with local authorities and state fire service to stop the gas leakage.

Vizag gas leak

At least 11 people including one child have died while over 200 people were hospitalized after gas leakage from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy reached Vishakapatnam and is currently meeting the victims. Around 2,000 mt tonnes of chemical gas Styrene was leaked, according to sources. The casualty toll is feared to rise.

The leak from the factory was suspected to have started in the early hours of Thursday between 3 am and 4 am. Residents of Imhachalam, Gopalapatnam, Vepagunta have been evacuated as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have reached the spot. Other agencies such as local police and fire brigade have also been mobilized.

PM Modi chairs NDMA meeting

Responding to the Vizag gas leak incident on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he has spoken to the officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, "which is being monitored closely." He added, "I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam." He also spoke to Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding the situation and has assured him of help and support. The PMO will dispatch experts and relief accordingly.

