Srisailam Power Station Fire: CISF Played Key Role In Rescue Operations

After rescuing people at the Kozhikode airport a few days ago, CISF (Central Industry Security Force) officers along with FSTI

personnel helped to rescue stuck in Srisailam hydel project of Telangana. The fire broke out in the Srisailam hydel project due to a suspected short-circuit on Thursday. This unfortunate accident claimed 9 lives.

CISF team to rescue people in Srisailam hydel project fire accident

CISF said in a statement, "In the late night of August 20, 2020, a major fire accident occurred in Telangana State Power Generation Corporation tunnel at Domalpenta, Srisailam. One deputy engineer, four assistant engineers including a lady officer, two service elders and two battery service providers (nine in total) were trapped inside the tunnel."

"The director, CISF NISA Hyderabad was notified about the fire which broke out at Srisailam Hydel Project in the morning of 21 August around 8 AM by the Director-General of Telangana state Disaster Response and Fire Services Hyderabad and was requested for the deployment of our rescue team." said the CISF.

Immediately after receiving the rescue request, CISF dispatched a team of 39 members. The rescue team was lead by Comdt Siddarth Raha. The fire which broke out at the underground hydel power project in Srisailam was massive and 9 people lost their lives in the accident while the other 15 were bought out from the plant alive. There have been several incidents in the past where the fire broke out at some of the major power stations of India.

What happened when CISF reached Srisailam hydel project?

When CISF was asked about what happened when the rescue teams reached Srisailam hydel project, they said "After reaching the spot, it was learnt that tunnel is of four floors with the fourth floor being at the ground level and the remaining three floors are below the ground level. The electrical panels on the fourth floor and generators on the second and third floor were involved in the fire. As the only entry to the tunnel is through the generators and electrical panels, there were no survivors due to lack of ventilation. But CISF rescue team was able to retrieve most of the bodies which were lying in the difficult lower part of the dam after 5 hours of continuous operation."

A massive fire broke out at Srisailam power station in Telangana on Thursday, which claimed the lives of nine people. The fire was followed by an explosion in unit 4 of the power station. Initial reports indicate that a short circuit led to the fire.

According to sources, the SLBHP is on the Telangana side of the Srisailam reservoir on Krishna river-- a joint irrigation project between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The powerhouse was constructed inside a two-km long tunnel under the Nallamala hill range adjacent to the reservoir.

Though the authorities initially said there were 30 employees inside the power plant when the accident occurred at 10.30 pm, an official statement from TSGenco said there were only 17 employees inside. Firefighters were rushed to the spot and trying to rescue the trapped. However, the rescue operations, were however underway but are being hampered because of the thick smoke.

