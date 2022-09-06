In a shocking civic apathy case, four members of the same family including a four-year-old child were electrocuted in Assam’s Hailakandi district on Sunday evening. According to reports, the incident took place in Katlichhara Vidhan Sabha in the Nunai Forest Village of Assam.

A senior police official on Monday said that the child first came in contact with a live wire which fell on the ground. The child’s parents with another member of the family rushed in to rescue the child but were also electrocuted while being in contact with the broken electric wire.

The deceased members of the family have been identified as 40-year-old Sufiyan Ahmed Sheikh, Husnara Begum Sheikh (30), a four-year-old Rajibul Hussain Sheikh, and Zahid Hussain Sheikh (23).

According to PTI, the bodies have been sent to S K Roy Civil Hospital in Hailakandi town for post-mortem examination. According to officials, the incident occurred at around 6 pm on Sunday.

Speaking to PTI, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti leader Jahir Uddin Laskar alleged that the incident took place due to "utter negligence" of the electricity department and demanded compensation to the next of kin of the deceased. Sources in the district administration said that an inquiry has been initiated and compensation will be considered as per government rules.