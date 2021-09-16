Close shave for two as running car burst into flames on Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Noida, Sep 15 (PTI) Two passengers had a close shave but escaped unhurt from their speeding car that had caught fire on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said.

The duo was in a Skoda-made sedan when the incident took place around 2.50 pm on the high-speed expressway under the Jarcha police station limits, an official said.

"Rudal Jha and his friend Shivam Gautam from on their way from Noida to Dasna in Ghaziabad. They were near the NTPC flyover when the engine of the car suddenly burst into flames," a police spokesperson said.

"The driver of the car, Jha, immediately stopped the vehicle on the side of the road and escaped out of it. They called the emergency 112 service, which soon arrived and a fire tender was also rushed in to the spot," the spokesperson said.

The fire was soon doused but the car got completely charred. Both occupants of the car were, however, safe, the official said.

The charred car was parked on the side of the road, causing no obstruction to vehicular movement on the expressway, the police added.

It was yet to be ascertained what triggered the fire in the car's engine, they said. PTI KIS KJ

