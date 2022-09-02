Cloudburst Hits Himachal's Dharamshala, Triggers Flash Flood; No Casualties Reported

In a major update, a fresh cloudburst was reported from Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala on September 2 which triggered a flash flood in the region. Due to this, several buildings were damaged and vehicles were washed away. The cloudburst occurred at around 3 PM in the Indru Nag temple area. The NDRF, fire brigade, and local authorities reached the spot to provide relief soon after getting initial information. No casualties have been reported so far.

Himachal Pradesh | Debris, destruction witnessed in wake of flash flood in Ghurlu Nullah in Khanyara village of Dharamshala



Heavy rains triggered flash flood here. Shops, electricity transformers swept away. Loss still being estimated, but we're sure they're high: A local pic.twitter.com/ar3Ga1Jr0G — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022

As per reports, the flash flood led to water entering a number of houses in the area, and at the same time, several shops too were washed away. People in the area are also facing powercuts as the power transformer collapsed due to the flash flood.

Flash floods in Himachal

This comes a week after six people were killed and 13 others were feared dead in separate incidents of flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, informed officials. However, 22 people who were stranded following a flash flood in the state's Hamirpur district were evacuated safely. It had happened as an 800-meter-long railway bridge over the Chakki river in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh collapsed due to heavy rains and flash floods, and the Chakki bridge fell after one of its three pillars was damaged completely as heavy rainfall continued in the state.

Image: ANI