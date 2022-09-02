Last Updated:

Cloudburst Hits Himachal's Dharamshala, Triggers Flash Flood; No Casualties Reported

A fresh cloudburst was reported from Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala on Friday, September 2, which triggered a flash flood in the region.

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
Himachal Pradesh

Image: ANI


In a major update, a fresh cloudburst was reported from Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala on September 2 which triggered a flash flood in the region. Due to this, several buildings were damaged and vehicles were washed away. The cloudburst occurred at around 3 PM in the Indru Nag temple area. The NDRF, fire brigade, and local authorities reached the spot to provide relief soon after getting initial information. No casualties have been reported so far. 

As per reports, the flash flood led to water entering a number of houses in the area, and at the same time, several shops too were washed away. People in the area are also facing powercuts as the power transformer collapsed due to the flash flood. 

READ | Punjab again tops NCRB's list of crime rates under NDPS Act; Himachal, Arunachal follow

Flash floods in Himachal

This comes a week after six people were killed and 13 others were feared dead in separate incidents of flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, informed officials. However, 22 people who were stranded following a flash flood in the state's Hamirpur district were evacuated safely. It had happened as an 800-meter-long railway bridge over the Chakki river in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh collapsed due to heavy rains and flash floods, and the Chakki bridge fell after one of its three pillars was damaged completely as heavy rainfall continued in the state.

READ | 134 fresh COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh

Image: ANI

READ | Congress kicks off Himachal poll campaign with 10 pledges
READ | BJP opposes Congress' 10 guarantees ahead of Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls
First Published:
COMMENT