Cloudburst Near Holy Cave At Amarnath Kills 13; Yatra Halted Amid Rescue Operations

A cloudburst has been reported at the lower reaches of the valley near the Amarnath holy cave resulting in the death of 13 pilgrims, as per the police. After heavy rainfall, water can be seen streaming through the campsite. As per inputs, three langars have been washed away. The NDRF and SDRF have initiated rescue and relief operations.

The cloudburst occurred at the lower holy cave of Amarnath at around 5.30 pm after which the rescue teams rushed to the spot. The water came from above and sides of the cave following heavy downpour at the upper reaches. The rain has stopped for now, informed the ITBP, though people remain missing.

Helpline For Shri Amarnath Pilgrims 01123438253 Command Helpline 01942496240

01942313149

Langars and tents washed away leaving two dead: Kashmir police

The rescue operations are on after langars and tents were washed away due to heavy rains, "Some langars and tents have come under cloud burst/flash floods at the holy cave. 02 deaths have been reported. Rescue operations by Police, NDRF & SFs in under progress. The injured are being airlifted for treatment. The situation is under control," tweeted the IGP Kashmir.

Some langars and tents have come under cloud burst/flash floods at #HolyCave. 02 deaths reported. #Rescue operation by Police, NDRF & SFs in progress. Injured being airlifted for treatment. #Situation under #control. IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 8, 2022

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted and said saving people's lives is our priority. "Regarding the flash flood caused by cloudburst near the cave of Baba Amarnath ji, I have spoken to LG Shri@manojsinha_ ji and inquired about the situation. NDRF, CRPF, BSF and local administration are engaged in the rescue work. Saving people's lives is our priority. I wish all the devotees well."

बाबा अमरनाथ जी की गुफा के पास बादल फटने से आयी फ्लैश फ्लड के संबंध में मैंने LG श्री @manojsinha_ जी से बात कर स्थिति की जानकारी ली है। NDRF, CRPF, BSF और स्थानीय प्रशासन बचाव कार्य में लगे हैं। लोगों की जान बचाना हमारी प्राथमिकता है। सभी श्रद्धालुओं की कुशलता की कामना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 8, 2022

As per local police officials, the Yatra has been temporarily suspended. The Amarnath Yatra had kicked off on June 30th after a gap of 2 years due to the Covid pandemic.

This is a developing story. Further updates are awaited.