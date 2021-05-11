Last Updated:

Cloudburst Reported In Uttarakhand's Devprayag, No Casualties Reported; CM Rawat Reacts

On Tuesday at around 5 pm, 12-13 shops along with other properties were damaged due to a cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Devprayag in Tehri. As per Police.

In a distressing event, several shops and houses have been damaged because of a cloudburst at Uttarakhand's Devprayag in Tehri, which is around 120 kms from Dehradun. A senior official has informed news agency ANI that as of now no causality has been reported. Devprayag SHO MS Rawat informed that the water level is on the rise and the rescue operation is currently underway and the SDRF teams are on their way to the incident spot.

Uttarakhand Cloudburst: 'Rescue operation currently underway'

As per Tehri's Devprayag SHO MS Rawat, the cloudburst was reported at 5 pm on Tuesday. He further informed that around 12-13 shops and several other properties have been damaged. "Since most of these shops were closed due to lockdown, no casualty has been reported," he added. 

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat also took to Twitter and informed that he has instructed the district administration to reach the crisis spot and provide 'immediate relief' to people affected. The Chief Minister has also sought a detailed report about the incident.

This is a developing story and further updates are awaited.

