Cloudburst Reported In Uttarakhand's Devprayag, No Casualties Reported; CM Rawat Reacts

In a distressing event, several shops and houses have been damaged because of a cloudburst at Uttarakhand's Devprayag in Tehri, which is around 120 kms from Dehradun. A senior official has informed news agency ANI that as of now no causality has been reported. Devprayag SHO MS Rawat informed that the water level is on the rise and the rescue operation is currently underway and the SDRF teams are on their way to the incident spot.

Uttarakhand Cloudburst: 'Rescue operation currently underway'

Cloudburst was reported at 5 pm today. Around 12-13 shops and several other properties have been damaged. Since most of these shops were closed due to lockdown, no casualty has been reported yet. Water level is on the rise here, rescue operation underway: MS Rawat, SHO Devprayag pic.twitter.com/GyMxnNzelq — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021

As per Tehri's Devprayag SHO MS Rawat, the cloudburst was reported at 5 pm on Tuesday. He further informed that around 12-13 shops and several other properties have been damaged. "Since most of these shops were closed due to lockdown, no casualty has been reported," he added.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat also took to Twitter and informed that he has instructed the district administration to reach the crisis spot and provide 'immediate relief' to people affected. The Chief Minister has also sought a detailed report about the incident.

अलकनंदा और भागीरथी नदियों के संगम स्थल देवप्रयाग में दैवीय आपदा की सूचना है। बताया गया है कि ऊंची पहाड़ी में बादल फटने से देवप्रयाग में कई दुकानें और आवासीय भवन क्षतिग्रस्त हुए हैं। ईश्वर की कृपा है कि इस प्राकृतिक घटना में कोई जनहानि नहीं हुई है। — Tirath Singh Rawat (@TIRATHSRAWAT) May 11, 2021

This is a developing story and further updates are awaited.

(Image: ANI)