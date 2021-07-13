Cloudburst Wreaks Havoc In Himachal: Know What It Is, What Causes It & What Is Its Impact

A cloudburst was reported in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, which led to a rise in the Bhaksunag waterfall, resulting in an intense flood. Various other parts of the state, including Shimla and Mcleodganj, have been experiencing heavy rainfall, and damage to property is being reported from all corners. Also, Horrific images are surfacing. The Police, as well as local administration and SGRF teams, are deployed to the service.

As the water level in the Manjhi River drastically rose, damaging several shops and houses in the Chetru village of Dharamshala, Sandeep Kumar, Vice President Gram Panchayat Bagali in Kangra district said that at least 10 shops in the area were severe damaged. Also, Uttarkashi-Gangotri Highway near Dabrani village in Uttarakhand was closed due to floods. According to the district administration officials, the border road organization (BRO) was seen being opening the highway.

Here's what a cloudburst is and what causes them.

Meteorologists describe cloudburst as the sudden, extremely heavy rainfall that causes flash floods in a brief span of time. Fast gushes of winds are witnessed with dense clouds pouring rain at high speeds of up to 100 millimeters per hour in the impacted region. READ | Himachal Pradesh admin raises awareness on COVID-19 in Shimla amid influx of tourists

The phenomenon more commonly occurs in the hill stations as the water gets trapped in the clouds on the mountainous terrains, forming ‘cumulonimbus’ clouds that are unable to move due to the disruption caused by the lofty peaks to an upward movement known as ‘orographic lift’.

These visuals of Cloudburst in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh are terrifying.



I urge youth congress workers to help tourists & citizens affected by heavy floods. @IYCHimachal pic.twitter.com/qyHqGQAnFu — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) July 12, 2021

The region can then witness 2 cm of rainfall in few seconds, and the heavy downpour, in turn, triggers flooding. In Himachal’s Kangra district, two persons went missing, and several tourists were left stranded due to heavy floods caused by cloudbursts, according to a statement issued by Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal.

Cloudburst is caused by the high humidity building on one spot that creates heavy weight dense water-laden clouds that unleash intense rainstorms at 100 mm per hour, all of a sudden.