Cloudburst Wreaks Havoc In Himachal: Know What It Is, What Causes It & What Is Its Impact

Quick links:
IMAGE: Twitter/@Brishketu7/@srinivasiyc
A cloudburst was reported in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, which led to a rise in the Bhaksunag waterfall, resulting in an intense flood. Various other parts of the state, including Shimla and Mcleodganj, have been experiencing heavy rainfall, and damage to property is being reported from all corners. Also, Horrific images are surfacing. The Police, as well as local administration and SGRF teams, are deployed to the service.
As the water level in the Manjhi River drastically rose, damaging several shops and houses in the Chetru village of Dharamshala, Sandeep Kumar, Vice President Gram Panchayat Bagali in Kangra district said that at least 10 shops in the area were severe damaged. Also, Uttarkashi-Gangotri Highway near Dabrani village in Uttarakhand was closed due to floods. According to the district administration officials, the border road organization (BRO) was seen being opening the highway.
Meteorologists describe cloudburst as the sudden, extremely heavy rainfall that causes flash floods in a brief span of time. Fast gushes of winds are witnessed with dense clouds pouring rain at high speeds of up to 100 millimeters per hour in the impacted region.
These visuals of Cloudburst in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh are terrifying.— Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) July 12, 2021
I urge youth congress workers to help tourists & citizens affected by heavy floods. @IYCHimachal pic.twitter.com/qyHqGQAnFu
#WATCH | Manjhi River rages after heavy rainfall near Dharamshala. #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/SvXhs1kKMS— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021