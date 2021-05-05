Last Updated:

Cloudbust In Himachal Pradesh Leaves Trail Of Destruction In Wake; Raging Torrent On Video

The cloudburst in Chamba caused landslides which resulted in the damaging of multiple private properties like vehicles and also disrupted traffic in the area.

On Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district witnessed a cloudburst that damaged the Chamba-Bharmour national highway. The incident also caused landslides which resulted in the damaging of multiple private properties like vehicles and also disrupted traffic in the area. According to sources, agricultural and horticulture fields were also damaged as the water flooded into nearby fields which damaged the crops. The water levels in the nearby river line increased and overflowed near Kaner village-- which later washed away a part of the national highway.

DC Rana, Chamba Deputy Commissioner, took cognizance of the incident and informed that no casualties were reported and compensation would be given to those affected. 

Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

On Tuesday, another similar incident was reported in Uttarakhand, a cloudburst in the Binsar hill area of Chamoli district on left major destruction in the market even as several shops remained buried under the debris. However, no casualties were reported in the incident. Local officials and the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) reached the spot and rescued a man and his two children rescued. The District Magistrate has directed Chamoli officials to provide immediate relief to the affected people, informed Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat. 

CM Rawat tweeted in Hindi, "The state government will ensure proper treatment of the injured and complete arrangements for food and shelter of the homeless. We are assessing the loss and providing the permissible assistance amount to the affected people at the earliest".

