CM Bommai Regrets 'petty Politics' Over Bengaluru Floods; 'Instead Of Rescuing People...'

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday lashed out at Opposition parties, particularly the Congress, for politicising the flood crisis in Bengaluru. Instead of coming to the rescue of people affected by the unprecedented rains, Congress is engaging in 'petty politics' which is very unfortunate, he said.

Speaking to reporters at the Mysuru airport, Bommai said that Opposition parties should have joined hands with the government in overcoming the crisis, especially in Bengaluru where parts of Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli zones are inundated.

"The current situation calls for everyone to work on war footing unitedly as rains will not come seeing any political party. All tanks across the state are full and there has been record rainfall everywhere. We have launched a war on rain and need to face this challenge unitedly. But it has become a habit to do politics over petty things," he rued.

Congress is blaming the BJP-led state government for its administrative mismanagement in tackling floods in Bengaluru.

As several parts of Bengaluru submerged completely in flood water following torrential rains, Congress has launched a protest against the ruling party for its inadequacy in tackling the waterlogging issue.

Responding to the Congress' charges, Bommai said, "When the Congress was in power, there was corruption in the construction of drains and encroachments took place. But let us not discuss such issues at this hour. All of us must come together and help the people in distress."

He said the ruling party and the Opposition can talk about everything on the floor of the Assembly later. The present time is not to do politics in the name of rain but to extend a helping hand, he stressed.

CM Bommai also claimed that the entire Bengaluru was not submerged as was being portrayed in the media. Out of eight zones in the capital city, two – Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli – are facing floods. All 69 lakes in low-lying Mahadevapura have filled to the brim because of unprecedented rains and the encroachments have added to the trouble.

“No drain can be sufficient to handle this kind of rain. There are challenges in three to four places but the government is committed to clearing all the hurdles. I have given directions to clear all encroachments that are the reason for the flooding,” he said.

The state government released Rs 600 crore to manage the rain and flood situation across the state. To restore damaged infrastructure like roads, electric poles, transformers, schools, etc, Rs 300 crore has been kept for Bengaluru alone, Bommai said.

Karnataka, especially Bengaluru has received unprecedented heavy rainfall compared to last 90 years. All the tanks are full, overflowing and some have breached. It is not that entire Bengaluru is facing a situation. Only in two zones,

