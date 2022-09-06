As incessant rains continue to wreak havoc in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday assured that the government officials are working round the clock and the situation is under control. He stated that a picture has been created that the whole city is inundated but the situation is not like that as the encroachments are being cleared. He added that despite the continuous rain making it difficult for the administration to work but we are taking it as a challenge, he said. CM Bommai went on to blame the Congress government for poor administration during its tenure which has today led to a flood-like situation across the city.

"Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, has received unprecedented rain although, the entire city isn't in trouble. There are two zones, particularly Mahadevapura is in problem--first, it has 69 tanks in that small area and all are overflowing. Secondly, establishments are on the lower level and third encroachments have been done. We have taken it as a challenge. Our officers, engineers, workers & SDRF team are working 24/7. We have cleared a lot of encroachments and we are going to continue to clear them. Secondly, we are putting sluice gates to the tanks. So, that we can manage them better", he said CM Bommai further said, "I have instructed all my officers to be available with the control rooms. Wherever there will be an issue, it will be addressed within hours. There are problems hardly at one or two places otherwise rest all the places have been dewatered. The only issue is that continuous rain is not giving us the opportunity to work. This is the result of bad administration done during the Congress government.

Karnataka CM added, "I have already given 15,000 crores and yesterday (Sept 5) gave another 300 crores to remove all these encroachments so that in future there is no impediment. Rainwater affected 2 water pumping stations in Mandya dist. Water has receded from 1st pumphouse & supply will begin. Another pumphouse to be cleared by today afternoon. Meanwhile, water will be provided through tankers & borewells".

Floods Continue To Cause Chaos In Bengaluru

Amid heavy rainfall, several areas of Bengaluru remained inundated and disrupted normal lives as people struggle with waterlogged roads and a flood-like situation. The heavy rainfall activity over the south of India particularly over the state of Karnataka and Kerala has inundated many low-lying areas in the states.

Grim visuals continue to surface from the city. While trees can be seen uprooted, many vehicles remain stranded and pedestrians struggle to walk. Earlier on Sunday, Bengaluru faced heavy rainfall followed by which the city woke up to waterlogged roads. Among the affected areas are several places especially the low-lying areas in Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road, Whitefield, Bellandur, Sarjapura Road, BEML Layout, and other adjoining areas.

(Image: ANI/PTI)