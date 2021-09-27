CM Jagan Reviews Cyclone Gulab Impact, Announces Rs 5 Lakh Aid To Families Of Deceased

In view of the impact of Cyclone Gulab, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday held a video conference with the district collectors and other officials and directed them to expedite relief measures which have been affected due to heavy rains in the state, besides announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of deceased.

The Chief Minister instructed the authorities to restore power as soon as the rains subside and suggested to keep monitoring the situation every 30 minutes. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased and said that Rs 1000 should be given to each family while returning home from relief camps.

Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the authorities to be empathetic towards the public in the cyclone-affected areas and provide basic food supplies for the affected people and ensure quality food is being given to those taking shelter in the relief camps along with proper medical care and safe drinking water. He instructed the authorities to set up more relief camps in the places necessary and told them to set up medical camps in flood-affected areas to help affected families and supply clean drinking water through tankers as water sources could be contaminated due to rains.

As Visakhapatnam has been the most affected area due to Cyclone Gulab, CM asked the officials to clear water from inundated areas of Visakhapatnam city through a pumping system.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, who was monitoring the situation from Visakhapatnam explained that in some areas the winds were blowing at a speed of 80-90 km/hr. Trees were uprooted in some places but were cleared immediately, also all the highways are clear without any traffic. He said that people were evacuated to safer areas and relief measures are in full swing in Visakhapatnam city.

With the heavy inflow of rainwater, crops have been damaged in many areas and so Chief Minister has directed the officials to prepare the report on the enumeration of crop damage in a generous manner and provide immediate relief to farmers. Also, the officials were told to be on high alert as Odisha is also experiencing heavy rains, which could lead to flash floods. He ordered the authorities to move those residing in the riverside areas of Vamsadhara and Nagavali to relief camps and monitor the water levels in the reservoirs. He said that by the grace of God, the Gulab Cyclone was not as severe as Hudhud or Titli.