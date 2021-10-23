CM Nitish Kumar Annouces ₹2 Lakh Ex-gratia For Victims From Bihar In Uttarakhand Floods

As ten people belonging from the West Champaran district of Bihar lost their lives during the Uttarakhand floods, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to kin of the victims. The Bihar CM noted that the financial aid will be accorded from the CM relief fund. CM Nitish Kumar also hailed the efforts of the government in administering over a billion vaccine doses and detailed on the ongoing vaccination drive in Bihar.

Bihar CM announces ex-gratia for Uttarakhand flood victims

Bihar CM Kumar told ANI, "Ten people from West Champaran have died in Uttarakhand rains. The resident commissioner is in constant touch with the state government." While assuring assistance, CM Kumar announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to be given to the families of the deceased from the CM Relief Fund.

On October 19, Uttarakhand reported a massive surge in flood-related deaths with 45 more casualties. Among all the flood-hit regions Nainital reported the most number of deaths with 28 casualties, as there were six deaths in Almora, eight in Champawat, two in Udham Singh Nagar and one in Bageshwar. ANI reports have additionally claimed that 46 houses have been completely or partially destroyed due to the heavy rains in Uttarakhand. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also reached Dehradun and conducted an aerial survey, and measured the damages that the state had suffered due to the ravaging floods.

Nitish Kumar targets 100% inoculation

Speaking on Bihar's vaccination drive that was currently underway, CM Kumar delved into its stats. He iterated, "Around 6.5 vaccine doses have been administered in the state out of which over four crore people have received their first dose. We are looking forward to administering the second dose to those who are due. Our target is to vaccinate everyone." The Bihar CM also notified that a campaign was also underway in rural areas of Bihar to help spread awareness about COVID-19 vaccination and encourage people. When asked by news agency ANI on India in a historic move administering over a billion COVID doses a couple of days back, CM Kumar claimed that the achievement was, 'really nice'.

Image Credits - PTI