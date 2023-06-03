Commissioner Railway Safety To Conduct Probe Into Triple Train Crash In Odisha: Railways

The Commissioner of Railway Safety, South East Circle from the Railway Ministry will inquire into the crash and conduct a detailed probe on the tragic accident in Odisha’s Balasore on June 2, which killed 233 people and injured over 900, informed the Ministry of Railways on June 3. The Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier ordered a high-level probe into the accident. Notably three trains - Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train met with an accident on June 2 at around 7 pm.

“Railway Ministry orders probe into Odisha train accident; Commissioner Railway Safety, South East Circle to inquire into the crash,” informed the Railways.

Railways to Find the ‘Root-cause of the Accident’

After conducting a detailed inquiry the Railways will try to unearth the exact cause of the accident said Railways Minister Vaishnaw, “I have given out an order to conduct a high-level probe to find out why this accident happened…it is important to get to the root cause,” Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated to ANI, on Coromandel Express Derailment in Odisha.

I have given out an order to conduct a high-level probe to find out why this accident happened…it is important to get to the root cause: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to ANI, on Coromandel Express Derailment in Odisha



After visiting the accident site in Balasore on June 3 Vaishnaw said, "Our focus is on rescue and relief operations. Restoration will begin after clearance from the district administration. A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry," he added.

#BREAKING | This is a tragic incident. Since the last night, rescue operations are going on. The NDRF, state govt and Railways all are working together. A high-level committee will inquire: Railway Min Ashwini Vaishnaw.#OdishaTrainAccident



Speaking with Republic TV Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve said, “This is a tragic incident; a high-level committee will investigate.”

Triple train accident in Balasore, Odisha: 233 dead over 900 injured

Post the accident which claimed the lives of over 233 people and injured 900, the local authorities including the security forces worked through the night engaged in the rescue and relief operations. Wielding gas torches and electric cutters, rescuers pulled out survivors and the dead from the mangled steel of three trains that derailed one on top of another in a horrific sequence in Balasore district, officials and witnesses said Saturday.

Officials in Bhubaneswar said 200 ambulances, 50 buses and 45 mobile health units were working at the accident site, besides 1,200 personnel. The bodies were being taken to the hospitals in all kinds of vehicles, including tractors.

The train crash, the fourth deadliest in India according to available records, happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday.

