Congress Back With '40% Attack' On BJP As Bengaluru's New Underpass Caves In; WATCH

Bengaluru is not new to facing the brunt of vast potholes and bumps on roads as there have been a number of times in the past when pictures of the pothole-ridden roads of the city went viral on social media. In a video going viral on social media, a huge pothole can be seen in the middle of the city’s Kundanhalli underpass. Notably, the underpass was opened for commuting just a few months earlier.

Sharing the video of the same, a social media user tagged Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Whitefield Traffic Police Station among others and asked, "When will such incidences stop in Bengaluru?"

Another user also shared the video saying, "Great works under the BJP government. The road has caved in at Kundanhalli circle just months after the Construction of the road."

However, after the video went viral and many Karnataka citizens pointed out the mismanagement, the Karnataka civic authorities swung into action and started fixing the pothole. The traffic police also warned commuters of the slow movement of traffic on Kundanhalli road due to repair works. Taking to Twitter, HAL traffic police wrote, "Due to recent damage to Kundanhalli road, today repair work is going on hence vehicles movement will be a bit slow, our advice to commuters please be aware about this, if possible, use alternate route TQ. (sic)"

Due to recent damage happened to kundanahalli flyover,today repair work is going on hence vehicles movement will be bit slow,our advice to communtters please be aware about this if possible use alternate route TQ.@DCPTrEastBCP @blrcitytraffic @acpwfieldtrf @AddlCPTraffic @CPBlr . pic.twitter.com/V2hJZHlroJ — HAL AIRPORT TRAFFIC BTP (@halairporttrfps) October 10, 2022

Congress brings back '40% commission' attack on BJP

As the incident started catching eyeballs, Congress was soon to pick its "40 per cent commission" attack on the ruling BJP government in the state. The state Congress last month accused the BJP government of charging 40 per cent commission on public works.

Congress leader Priyank Kharge took to Twitter and wrote, "Commission Rate Card: Religious heads - 30%. State Contractors - 40%. BBMP - 50%. 40 per cent Sarkara has ensured a systemic decay in Governance that has led to collapse of our progressive state."