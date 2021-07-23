Congress Workers Bus En-route To Sidhu's Ceremony Meets With Accident, 7 Dead & 30 Injured

In an unfortunate incident, a bus carrying Congress workers met with an accident in Punjab's Moga district on Friday resulting in the death of 7 party workers and injuring at least 30. The incident occurred at around 7.30 AM in the morning when a bus laden with Congress workers was on its way to attend newly-inducted PPCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's installation ceremony. En-route to the ceremony in Chandigarh, the bus reportedly collided with another bus coming from the opposite direction. The head-on collision of the two buses left at least 30 Congress workers grievously injured, apart from claiming the lives of 7.

Amarinder Singh orders inquiry

Reacting to the news of the Congress bus accident, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh offered his condolences. Captain Amarinder Singh has also directed the DC Moga to immediately provide full medical treatment to all the injured and send a report to the state government.

Republic TV has learned that the injured Congress workers have been taken to a hospital nearby where they are being treated. The police and other rescue forces are also on ground at the accident site. As per doctors, the Congress workers admitted in the hospital are critically injured and the death toll may rise.

Saddened to learn of the bus accident in Moga district in which 3 Congress workers have reportedly died & many persons are injured. Have directed DC Moga to immediately provide full medical treatment to all the injured and to send a report to the Government. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 23, 2021

Amarinder to attend Sidhu's PPCC Chief Installation?

Navjot Singh Sidhu is all set to take charge as President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday. Ahead of his installation, sources reported that Amarinder Singh may attend the ceremony in an attempt to break the ice and mend the bridges. This comes after Sidhu and four other working presidents of the Congress party sent a special invite to Singh to join the installation ceremony. He was handed the special invitation at his farmhouse by two of the working presidents-Kuljit Nagra and Sangat Singh Gilgian, who left from Chandigarh on Thursday morning, especially for this.

Sources informed Republic Media Network that apart from a joint letter, Navjot Singh Sidhu also sent a personal letter to Captain Amarinder Singh. In the said letter, Sidhu has referred to Captain Amarinder Singh as his 'elder brother' and has sought his 'blessings' during the installation ceremony.