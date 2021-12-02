Constable Killed In Road Mishap In Kota

A Rajasthan police constable, posted at Digod Police Station was killed after he drove his motorcycle into a truck’s rear, police here on Thursday said.

The incident took place late night Wednesday on NH - 52, Itawa - Khatoli route.

The deceased was identified as Bharat Singh (28), a resident of Sakatpura, Kota and was posted at Digod police station of the district.

Police said it handed over his body to his family members after post mortem on Thursday morning.

A case of negligent driving was filed against the truck driver, who fled the spot leaving his vehicle behind -- which was later seized, they said.

Bharat Singh was on his way to Sultanpur to collect some records from Sultanpur Police Station on Wednesday night, when around 9 pm he rammed his bike into a truck, Digod police station SHO Ramesh Singh said.

Initial investigation revealed that the truck driving ahead applied sudden brakes causing the motorbike to ram into it, he said.

Bharat Singh had joined Rajasthan police around five years ago and had been serving in Digod police station for around a year, he said.

