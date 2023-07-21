Cop Temporarily Posted At Chamoli Police Station Dies Of Electrocution At Sewage Treatment Plant

Sub-inspector Pradeep Rawat was temporarily posted to Chamoli Police Station only a day back to fill in for another officer when he died of electrocution at a sewage treatment plant.

On the day of the accident, Kotwal Kuldeep Rawat of Chamoli Police Station had to go to Uttarakhand High Court in Nainital, so Pradeep Rawat was posted from Pipalkoti to Chamoli to oversee work in the former's absence, Chamoli Circle Officer Pramod Shah said. Pradeep Rawat was in charge of Pipalkoti police post.

On Wednesday, Pradeep Rawat received information about the death of a person due to electrocution in a sewage treatment plant built under Namami Gange. He reached the spot to conduct his panchnama but died along with 14 others after being electrocuted at the same place.

Around 11.30 am, a surge of electricity passed through a metal railing installed on the plant premises, killing 15, including the police sub-inspector and three home guard personnel. Ten others were reported injured in the incident, of whom six were said to be critical.

The atmosphere is extremely sad in Pradeep Rawat’s native village Utind in Ukhimath tehsil of Rudraprayag district. His wit and tact was known to everyone and the news of his death has shocked the people there.

The sub-inspector had come to Chamoli eleven months back on transfer from Dehradun and since then he was posted as in-charge of Pipalkoti police post on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway.

Chandi Prasad Bhatt, former president of Rudraprayag district panchayat, who lives in Ukhimath, said that the policeman’s departure is very difficult to accept for the people here. He said Rawat has three young daughters who live with their mother in Dehradun. His mother and brother live in Ukhimath, Bhatt said.