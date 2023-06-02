Coromandel Express Accident In Odisha: What We Know So Far

At least 233 people were killed and over 900 injured after Coromandel Express rammed into the derailed coaches of another express train and then hit a goods train too near Bahanaga Bazar railway station near Balasore in Odisha on Friday (June 2, 2023) evening. Many passengers are still trapped in the derailed coaches of Coromandel Express which was going from Shalimar in West Bengal to Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai.

Several bogies of 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, which was on its way to West Bengal, had derailed and fallen onto the adjacent track on which the ill-fated Coromandel Express was running. The train later crashed into the derailed bogies and then hit a goods train head-on near Bahanaga Bazar railway station resulting in many of its (Coromandel) coaches getting derailed and leading to the casualties.

"These derailed coaches collided with 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too," a senior official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. The triple-train tragedy also resulted in several trains being cancelled while a host of others were diverted through a different route.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh to the kin of the deceased, ₹2 lakh towards grievous and ₹50,000 for minor injuries. The Prime Minister's officer also announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh for the kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured. Several helpline numbers have been issued to address issues related to the train derailment.

Railway and Odisha government rushed four units of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), three units of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) along with 60 ambulances for relief and rescue work. The Balasore District Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde has also been directed to reach the spot to make all necessary arrangements.

The Coromandel Express left Shalimar railway station in the Shibpur area of Howrah (West Bengal) at 3:15 pm on June 2, 2023. The train had reached Balasore station at 6:30 pm the same day and left for its onward journey. But it collided with a stationary goods train around 30 kilometres from Balasore near Bahanaga Bazar railway station at around 7:20 pm.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that the state's emergency control room has been activated at once with numbers 033- 22143526 and 22535185. "We are sending a 5- 6 members team to the spot to cooperate with the Odisha government and railway authorities and to assist rescue operations. I am monitoring the situation continually personally with Chief Secretary and other senior officers," she tweeted.

Railway authorities have issued the emergency control room numbers. They are: +91 6782262286, +91 6782262286.

The DRM of Kharagpur has also put out emergency contact numbers:

Howrah (HWH) - 033-26382217

Kharagpur (KGP)- 8972073925, 9332392339

Balasore (BLS) - 8249591559, 7978418322

Shalimar (SHM) - 9903370746

Chennai - 044-25330952

Odisha government helpline 06782-262286

Bhadrak - 8455889900

Jajpur Keonjhar Road - 8455889906

Cuttack - 8455889917

Bhubaneswar - 8455889922

Khurda Road - 6370108046

Brahmapur - 89173887241

Balugaon - 9937732169

Palasa - 8978881006