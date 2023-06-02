At Least 120 Dead After Coromandel Express Collides With Goods Train In Odisha

The UP Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express (12841) which departed from the Shalimar station collided with a goods train which resulted in overturning of multiple bogies of the train. Around 50 people are feared dead and nearly 350 are injured in the incident. After this accident another train travelling from SMVB – HWH Superfast Express (12864) got derailed by crashing on the derailed bogies of the Coromandel Express.

Immediately after the incident the Accident Relief train, SPARME, ART was rushed from Kharagpur, Balasore & Santragachi towards the location of the accident, according to a press release of the Indian Railways.

Politicians take stock of the situation

PM Modi—after taking stock of the situation from the Railway Minister— tweeted about the tragic accident, “Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected.”

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw rushed towards the accident site and informed on Twitter that NDRF, state government rescue teams and IAF have been mobilised for the rescue.

“Rushing to the site in Odisha. My prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and condolences to the bereaved families. Rescue teams mobilised from Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. NDRF, State govt. teams and Airforce also mobilised. Will take all hands required for the rescue ops.”

The Railways Minister also announced compensation for the bereaved/injured which is as follows:

-₹10 Lakh in case of death,

-₹2 Lakh towards grievous injuries

-₹50,000 for minor injuries.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik rushed to the SRC control room to take stock of the situation. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik spoke to the media about the incident, as he stated, “I have just been reviewing the situation about this truly tragic railway accident. I will be flying there early tomorrow morning to naturally review the whole situation. We are naturally concerned by looking after the bodies and removing all the living to the hospitals, that is our first concern. to look after the living and I'll be there on the spot tomorrow morning.”

Local authorities active

The Special Relief Commissioner Office issued a statement which read, “Collector of Balasore has also been directed to reach the spot to make all necessary arrangements and intimate the SRC if any additional help is required from the state level.”

The Coromandel Express departed from the Shalimar station at around 03:15 PM. The train arrived at the Balasore station around 6:30 p.m. today. After travelling a short distance, close to Bahanaga Station, it collided with another train. Balasore is about 30 km from Bahanagar station.

The accident happened around 06:30 pm near Bahanagar area when it was on the way to Chennai Central station from West Bengal's Shalimar station near Kolkata. The Odisha state government has directed the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) to assist in rescue ops.

A National Disaster Relief Force team, too, has been sent to the accident site. Railway authorities have issued the emergency control room number which is: +91 6782262286.

The help desks have been opened at Shalimar, Howrah, Kharagpur, and Balasore:

-Howrah HWH - 03326382217

-Kharagpur KGP- 8972073925, 9332392339

-Balasore BLS - 8249591559, 7978418322

-Shalimar SHM - 9903370746