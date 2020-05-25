WATCH: Staff Conducts Sanitisation Inside Delhi-Bhubaneswar Flight After Passengers Exit

Except in the states of Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, domestic flights in the country have resumed operations from Monday, though with various restrictions. Flight operations had been shut in the country for the past two months owing to the nationwide lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video above, after passengers of Air Vistara's Delhi-Bhubaneswar flight deboard at Biju Patnaik International Airport, the airport staff can be seen sanitizing the whole plane. The flight departed from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, Terminal-3 at 6:50 am. A flight attended speaking to ANI said that it is a "different experience" flying after a long time and added that they will have to get used to wearing the safety kits.