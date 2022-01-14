Coronavirus In India Updates: Mumbai Reports 11,317 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

Quick links:
"Reports alleging a ‘significant undercount’ of actual #COVID19 death toll in first 2 waves are baseless, misleading & ill-informed; entire exercise carried out under Registrar General of India. All deaths independently reported by States are being compiled centrally", said the government of India.
"Furthermore, there's an incentive in India to report COVID deaths as they are entitled to monetary compensation. Hence, the likelihood of underreporting is less", Centre added.
Maharashtra has reported 43,211 new COVID cases, 33,356 recoveries, and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Chandigarh has reported 1,834 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours.
All hearings before Principal Bench at Bengaluru are to be conducted virtually until further orders, due to rising Omicron cases. Dharwad & Kalaburagi to hear cases in hybrid mode.
Karnataka has reported 28,723 new COVID cases with 3105 recoveries and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours.
West Bengal has registered 22,645 fresh COVID cases and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Mumbai has reported 11,317 fresh COVID cases and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Jammu and Kashmir has reported 2456 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, 934 from Jammu Division and 1522 from Kashmir Division. J&K has recorded the highest single-day COVID tally since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Delhi has reported 24,383 new COVID cases with 26,236 recoveries and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Andhra Pradesh has reported 4,528 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours.
"COVID-19 patients clinically assigned as mild/asymptomatic are eligible for home isolation. Patients aged above 60yrs & those with comorbidities will only be allowed home isolation after a proper doctor's evaluation", the Ministry of Health informed.
"Home isolation will be over after 7 days pass from testing positive without getting a fever for 3 successive days, after which no re-testing is required; asymptomatic contacts need not take a Covid test", the Ministry added.
Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday issued fresh guidelines, as part of which all schools and hostels for Classes 1 to 12 will remain shut in the state till January 31, an official said.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wishes a speedy recovery to Netherlands Foreign Affairs Minister Wopke Hoekstra who has tested positive for COVID:
"All Govt & private schools will remain closed for students of classes 1-12 between Jan 15 & Jan 31. All political & religious gatherings & fairs will be banned. No ban on Makar Sankranti snan," added Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Karnataka High Court directs the state govt to strictly execute the SoPs issued on Jan 4, 2022, in the districts of Karnataka & ensure the prohibition of any rallies, dharnas, or any other political gatherings:
Calcutta High Court directs West Bengal Election Commission to consider postponing civil body polls for 4-6 weeks due to rising COVID cases; EC to clear its stand within 48 hours:
"Keeping the Covid situation in mind, police forces have been deployed near the ghats to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour is followed," added Rajeev Narain Mishra, SP Mela.
Uttar Pradesh: Devotees take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam on the festival of Makar Sankranti in Prayagraj— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2022
"Delhi reported 28,867 COVID cases yesterday. Today, the national capital is expected to record less than 25,000 cases. 75% of the COVID patients who died in the recent past were unvaccinated," added Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
"Everyone should celebrate the Pongal festival safely, following COVID appropriate behaviour," she says
DCGI's Subject Expert Committee to review applications of Bharat Biotech and SII for full market approval to Covaxin and Covishield today:
India reports 2,64,202 fresh COVID cases (6.7% higher than yesterday) and 1,09,345 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Omicron tally at 5,753:
Har Ki Pauri wears in deserted look as Haridwar administration imposes a ban on devotees taking a holy dip in Ganga on the occasion of Makar Sankranti amid a surge in COVID cases.
Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the temple was closed to the public. The festivities were streamed live on its official website & social media platforms: ISKCON Bangalore
Chhattisgarh reports 6,015 new cases and 7 deaths; Active caseload at 28,797:
96 deaths were added to the death tally as per the new guidelines of the Central government, says Kerala govt in an official statement:
Hyderabad-based pharma giant Bharat Biotech on Thursday announced that indigenously-developed Covaxin was now a 'universal vaccine' for both adults and children. In an official statement, the company confirmed that its goals for developing a global vaccine against COVID-19 had been achieved and all product development for Covaxin's licensure had been completed.
"COVAXIN is now a universal vaccine for adults and children. Our goals of developing a global vaccine against COVID-19 have been achieved and all product development for licensure has been completed," Bharat Biotech said in a statement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on January 13, chaired a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers so as to review the COVID-19 situation in all states and Union Territories of India. Following the meeting, PM Modi addressed the nation and reflected on the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in India. The Prime Minister said that Omicron has been found to be more transmissible than the previous variants but has also advised the public to avoid panicking and support the vaccination drive. PM Modi also thanked the healthcare and ASHA workers who have bolstered India’s vaccination drive. Moreover, he emphasised countering misinformation and urged everyone to stay vigilant regarding the same in order to avoid vaccine hesitancy.