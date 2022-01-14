Last Updated:

Coronavirus In India Updates: Mumbai Reports 11,317 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers to review the COVID-19 situation in India. After the meeting, Prime Minister addressed the nation and reflected on the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in India. PM Modi also said that officials must ensure as many treatments as possible at home and make containment zones in areas reporting higher infection.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Coronavirus

Image: PTI/Pixabay/Representativeimage

pointer
22:03 IST, January 14th 2022
Centre on COVID situation in India

"Reports alleging a ‘significant undercount’ of actual #COVID19 death toll in first 2 waves are baseless, misleading & ill-informed; entire exercise carried out under Registrar General of India. All deaths independently reported by States are being compiled centrally", said the government of India.

"Furthermore, there's an incentive in India to report COVID deaths as they are entitled to monetary compensation. Hence, the likelihood of underreporting is less", Centre added.

pointer
22:00 IST, January 14th 2022
Maharashtra reports 43,211 new COVID cases today

Maharashtra has reported 43,211 new COVID cases, 33,356 recoveries, and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

 

pointer
20:44 IST, January 14th 2022
Chandigarh reports 1,834 new COVID cases today

Chandigarh has reported 1,834 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours.

 

pointer
20:17 IST, January 14th 2022
All hearings before Principal Bench at Bengaluru to be conducted virtually amid Omicron scare

All hearings before Principal Bench at Bengaluru are to be conducted virtually until further orders, due to rising Omicron cases. Dharwad & Kalaburagi to hear cases in hybrid mode.

pointer
19:42 IST, January 14th 2022
Karnataka reports 28,723 new COVID cases in 24 hours

Karnataka has reported 28,723 new COVID cases with 3105 recoveries and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours.

 

pointer
19:31 IST, January 14th 2022
West Bengal reports 22,645 fresh COVID cases today

West Bengal has registered 22,645 fresh COVID cases and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours.

 

pointer
19:22 IST, January 14th 2022
Mumbai reports 11,317 new COVID cases in 24 hours

Mumbai has reported 11,317 fresh COVID cases and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours.

 

pointer
18:51 IST, January 14th 2022
Jammu and Kashmir reports 2456 new COVID cases today

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 2456 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, 934 from Jammu Division and 1522 from Kashmir Division. J&K has recorded the highest single-day COVID tally since the outbreak of the pandemic. 

pointer
18:29 IST, January 14th 2022
Delhi reports 24,383 new COVID cases in 24 hours

Delhi has reported 24,383 new COVID cases with  26,236 recoveries and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours.

 

pointer
17:53 IST, January 14th 2022
Andhra Pradesh reports 4,528 new COVID cases in 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh has reported 4,528 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours.

 

pointer
17:26 IST, January 14th 2022
COVID patients clinically assigned as mild/asymptomatic are eligible for home isolation: Ministry of Health

"COVID-19 patients clinically assigned as mild/asymptomatic are eligible for home isolation. Patients aged above 60yrs & those with comorbidities will only be allowed home isolation after a proper doctor's evaluation", the Ministry of Health informed.

"Home isolation will be over after 7 days pass from testing positive without getting a fever for 3 successive days, after which no re-testing is required; asymptomatic contacts need not take a Covid test", the Ministry added. 

pointer
16:05 IST, January 14th 2022
MP schools, hostels shut till Jan 31 amid COVID

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday issued fresh guidelines, as part of which all schools and hostels for Classes 1 to 12 will remain shut in the state till January 31, an official said. 

pointer
14:52 IST, January 14th 2022
S Jaishankar wishes a speedy recovery to Netherlands Foreign Affairs Minister who has tested positive for COVID

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wishes a speedy recovery to Netherlands Foreign Affairs Minister Wopke Hoekstra who has tested positive for COVID:

 

pointer
13:57 IST, January 14th 2022
Madhya Pradesh CM announces fresh COVID curbs

"All Govt & private schools will remain closed for students of classes 1-12 between Jan 15 & Jan 31. All political & religious gatherings & fairs will be banned. No ban on Makar Sankranti snan," added Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

 

pointer
13:11 IST, January 14th 2022
Karnataka HC directs the state govt to strictly execute the COVID SoPs issued on Jan 4

Karnataka High Court directs the state govt to strictly execute the SoPs issued on Jan 4, 2022, in the districts of Karnataka & ensure the prohibition of any rallies, dharnas, or any other political gatherings:

 

pointer
11:58 IST, January 14th 2022
Calcutta HC directs West Bengal Election Commission to consider postponing civil body polls

Calcutta High Court directs West Bengal Election Commission to consider postponing civil body polls for 4-6 weeks due to rising COVID cases; EC to clear its stand within 48 hours:

 

pointer
11:16 IST, January 14th 2022
UP: Devotees take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam on Makar Sankranti with COVID restrictions

"Keeping the Covid situation in mind, police forces have been deployed near the ghats to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour is followed," added Rajeev Narain Mishra, SP Mela. 

 

pointer
11:14 IST, January 14th 2022
Delhi expected to report less than 25,000 COVID-19 cases today, says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

"Delhi reported 28,867 COVID cases yesterday. Today, the national capital is expected to record less than 25,000 cases. 75% of the COVID patients who died in the recent past were unvaccinated," added Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

 

pointer
10:31 IST, January 14th 2022
Telangana Governor and Puducherry LG, Tamilisai Soundararajan celebrates Pongal with COVID curbs

"Everyone should celebrate the Pongal festival safely, following COVID appropriate behaviour," she says

 

pointer
10:11 IST, January 14th 2022
DCGI to review applications of Bharat Biotech and SII for full market approval to Covaxin and Covishield: Sources

DCGI's Subject Expert Committee to review applications of Bharat Biotech and SII for full market approval to Covaxin and Covishield today:

 

pointer
09:14 IST, January 14th 2022
India reports 2,64,202 fresh COVID cases

 

India reports 2,64,202 fresh COVID cases (6.7% higher than yesterday) and 1,09,345 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Omicron tally at 5,753:

 

pointer
09:09 IST, January 14th 2022
Uttarakhand: Har Ki Pauri wears in deserted look as Haridwar administration imposes COVID restrictions

Har Ki Pauri wears in deserted look as Haridwar administration imposes a ban on devotees taking a holy dip in Ganga on the occasion of Makar Sankranti amid a surge in COVID cases. 

Watch visuals here:

 

pointer
07:15 IST, January 14th 2022
Over 5 lakh people virtually watched as ISKCON Bangalore celebrated Sri Vaikuntha Ekadashi

Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the temple was closed to the public. The festivities were streamed live on its official website & social media platforms: ISKCON Bangalore

 

pointer
07:15 IST, January 14th 2022
Chhattisgarh reports 6,015 new COVID-19 cases

Chhattisgarh reports 6,015 new cases and 7 deaths; Active caseload at 28,797:

 

pointer
07:15 IST, January 14th 2022
Kerala reports 13,468 new cases, 21 deaths & 3,252 recoveries in 24 hours

96 deaths were added to the death tally as per the new guidelines of the Central government, says Kerala govt in an official statement:

 

pointer
07:15 IST, January 14th 2022
Covaxin now a universal COVID vaccine for adults and children: Bharat Biotech

Hyderabad-based pharma giant Bharat Biotech on Thursday announced that indigenously-developed Covaxin was now a 'universal vaccine' for both adults and children. In an official statement, the company confirmed that its goals for developing a global vaccine against COVID-19 had been achieved and all product development for Covaxin's licensure had been completed. 

"COVAXIN is now a universal vaccine for adults and children. Our goals of developing a global vaccine against COVID-19 have been achieved and all product development for licensure has been completed," Bharat Biotech said in a statement. 

pointer
07:15 IST, January 14th 2022
PM Modi chairs COVID review meeting with CMs of all states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on January 13, chaired a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers so as to review the COVID-19 situation in all states and Union Territories of India. Following the meeting, PM Modi addressed the nation and reflected on the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in India. The Prime Minister said that Omicron has been found to be more transmissible than the previous variants but has also advised the public to avoid panicking and support the vaccination drive. PM Modi also thanked the healthcare and ASHA workers who have bolstered India’s vaccination drive. Moreover, he emphasised countering misinformation and urged everyone to stay vigilant regarding the same in order to avoid vaccine hesitancy.

Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, Omicron
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND