Coronavirus In India Updates: Mumbai Reports 11,317 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

"Reports alleging a ‘significant undercount’ of actual #COVID19 death toll in first 2 waves are baseless, misleading & ill-informed; entire exercise carried out under Registrar General of India. All deaths independently reported by States are being compiled centrally", said the government of India.

"Furthermore, there's an incentive in India to report COVID deaths as they are entitled to monetary compensation. Hence, the likelihood of underreporting is less", Centre added.