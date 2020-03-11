Coronavirus: MHA Issues New Travel Restrictions; Suspends Visas For All Foreign Nationals

In a move to contain the rapid spread of Coronavirus cases in the country, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has issued an advisory that all existing visas, barring diplomatic, UN/International Organisations, employment and project visas, will stand suspended till April 15, 2020. This move will come into effect from 1200 GMT March 13, 2020, at the port of departure.

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India: All existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/International Organizations, employment, project visas, stand suspended till 15th Apr. This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on 13th Mar 2020 at the port of departure. — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020

Read | J&K Govt sets up Emergency Quarantine facility in Jammu; 20 quarantined

This advisory also applies for people with visa-free travel, and to OCI cardholders, whose visa-free access will be temporarily suspended with effect from March 13, 2020. However, the statement mentioned that any foreign national who intends to travel to India for any compelling reason may contact the nearest Indian Embassy for further clarity or guidance.

Read | What is Coronavirus? How does it spread? China's new deadly virus explained

The statement also specified that all incoming travelers, including Indian nationals, arriving from Coronavirus-affected countries, namely, China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain, and Germany after February 15, 2020, will have to undergo a minimum 14-day period of mandatory quarantine.

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India: All incoming travelers, including Indians, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain & Germany after 15th Feb, 2020 shall be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days. — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020

Read | CDC confirms first case of Coronavirus in US that emerged in China

In the meantime, as an added measure, Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. However, in the likely event of their travel abroad, upon their return, they can be subjected to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days.

The Ministry's advisory cautioned that International traffic through land borders will be limited to designated check posts with meticulous screening facilities. These checkpoints will be notified separately by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Notably, the statement also mentioned that enhanced testing facilities for students in Italy to collect samples will be arranged. Those tested negative will be allowed to travel and will be quarantined on arrival in India for 14 days.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)

Read | Countries around world gear up response to new coronavirus