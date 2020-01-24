Coronavirus Scare: India Screens 20,000+ Passengers, 3 Under Observation

The Government of India informed that as of January 24, 20,844 passengers from 96 flights have been screened for Novel Coronavirus symptoms including 4,082 screened in 19 flights on Friday. No case of infection has been detected so far by authorities in the country, while three persons have been put under observation. The government also said that travel advisory has been extended to 12 more airports in addition to the current seven.

According to the National Health Commission in China, 26 people have died so far with over 880 confirmed cases being treated mostly in Hubei province. Twenty-nine provinces have reported the cases. Nations across the world, including India, have initiated preventive measures to make sure the disease doesn't turn pandemic.

A government press release said that the National Institute of Virology, Pune is fully geared up to test samples of nCoV. "Ten other laboratories under the Indian Council of Medical Research’s Viral Research and Diagnostics Laboratories network are also equipped to test such samples, if a need arises."

Health Ministry gears up for preparation

Among measures taken with regard to detecting any case of the disease on Indian soil, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a travel advisory on January 17 on its website and shared the same on social media. The HFW secretary has written to the States/UTs to review their preparedness, identify gaps and strengthen core capacities in the area of surveillance, laboratory support infection prevention and control, logistics, risk communication and in particular, hospital preparedness in terms of isolation and ventilator management of critically ill patients of SARI.

Indian airports under strict observation

Thermal screening is being done at the international airports of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Cochin. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has asked airlines to follow the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidelines for managing and notifying anybody reporting illness on flights originating from China and disembarking in India. MoCA has instructed for in-flight announcements for India bound flights.

Entry points on alert

The government informed that the port and airport health organizations have been sensitized. The Airport Health Organizations at the airports of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Cochin have put up signages at prominent locations informing the public about self-reporting of illness. Immigration officers manning the counters have been sensitized at these airports.

Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme has issued an advisory to all States/UTs for SARI surveillance to pick up any travel-related case reported in the community and follow up contacts of suspect/confirmed cases. Adequate stock of Personal Protection Equipment is being maintained by the Medical Stores Organization.

MEA issues advisories

The Ministry of External Affairs is also disseminating travel advisory in local languages to Indian embassies in China and adjoining countries for wider circulation and passenger information. In view of the significant population of Indian students in China, MEA is providing details of such students. Details of e-Visa issued to travellers from China since December 31 will also been shared by the Home Ministry.

