Couple, one-year-old son killed in head-on collision

Bikaner, Apr 24 (PTI) A couple and their one-year-old son were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a Jeep near Kitasar on the Bikaner-Jaipur National Highway on Sunday, police said.

The victims were residents of Jaipur, they said.

According to the Sridungargarh police station, a car coming from Jaipur collided head-on with a Jeep coming from Bikaner.

Gajendra Singh Chauhan (35) died on the spot while his wife Shuchi Chauhan (33) and one-year-old son were taken to a government hospital in a critical condition where the doctors declared both brought dead.

The highway remained jam for long due to the accident.

Bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the government hospital. A post-mortem will be conducted after family members arrive, police said.

Police have started investigation by registering a case against the Jeep driver. PTI COR AG RDK

