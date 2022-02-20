Couple, son killed, kin injured as car rams into truck in Nagpur

Nagpur, Feb 19 (PTI) A couple and their 5-year-old son were killed while their 8-year-old kin sustained grievous injuries after their car rammed into a truck in Nagpur on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place near Bazargaon on Nagpur-Amravati Highway, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, an official said.

"Roshan Ramaji Tagde (28), his wife Anchal (23) and son Ram, residents of Kalamna area of Nagpur, died and Anchal's niece Joya Akash Meshram (8) sustained grievous injuries after their car rammed into a truck from behind," he said.

"The truck took a sudden turn, and Tagde was unable to control his car, which got completely mangled on impact," he said.

Truck driver Madhukar Thawre (45), a resident of Pardi here, has been arrested under IPC and Motor Vehicles Act provisions, the Kondhali police station official added. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)