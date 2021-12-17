Couple's Bike Falls Into Canal In Muradnagar, Wife Drowns

A woman allegedly drowned into the Ganga canal in Muradnagar city when the bike she was riding with her husband fell into it, police in Ghaziabad said.

The couple had come to Muradnagar town for some work, and when they were going back the husband lost control of his bike and drove into the canal near railway bridge, Assistant Superintendent of police (ASP) Akash Patel said.

While the husband swam back to ground, his wife could not be located despite a search which went on till late in the evening, he said.

The couple has been identified as Sarfaraz and his wife Shanaz of Jalalabad village that comes under Muradnagar Police Station area.

According to police, after coming out of the water, Sarfaraz with the help of some passersby dragged his bike out of the war.

A few others tried to look for Shanaz with the help of local divers, but she could not be found, they said.

The couple married seven years ago and has three children, according to police.

The search and rescue operation which was called off due to inadequate light will commence again Saturday, police said.

A team from the NDRF team will also be summoned to search the body, Patel said.

Even though no complaint has been received in the matter, families of the couple are being interrogated to rule out foul play, he added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)