Cousins killed in accident in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) Two men were killed after a speeding truck rammed into their motorcycle here, police said on Monday.

The deceased are identified as Azad (30), a resident of Kamona here and his cousin Naseer (35) from Mandola in Delhi. At Pahasu, the truck hit their motorcycle from behind, killing Azad on the spot. Naseer died on the way to the hospital in Aligarh, police said.

The truck driver fled from the spot. His vehicle has been seized, they said. PTI CORR CJ CJ

