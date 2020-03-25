Medical Supply Chains - Mfg & Distribution - Allowed To Operate During 21-day Lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. However, as expected, the essential services that include the dispensaries, labs, pharmacies, clinics, ambulances and so on have been exempted from the lockdown and will continue to remain open, stated the MHA guidelines.

This also extends to all health care supply chain services, including manufacturing and distribution units. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines-

"Hospitals and all related medical establishments, including their manufacturing and distribution units, both in public and private sectors, such as dispensaries, chemist and medical equipment shops, laboratories, clinics, nursing homes, ambulance, etc. will continue to remain functional. The transportation for all medical personnel, nurses, para-medical staff, and other hospital support services be permitted."

MHA guidelines

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines for the 21-day lockdown, giving a list of essential services that will remain open.

'Absolutely no need to panic'

After announcing a national lockdown for 21 days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people not to panic. He stated that the essential goods are services will be available during the lockdown.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has reported over 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Maharashtra has crossed a total of 100 positive cases becoming the highest number of cases detected in the country. Meanwhile, eleven people have died so far due to the deadly virus.

My fellow citizens,



THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC.



Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this.



Together, we will fight COVID-19 and create a healthier India.



Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

