'Ensuring Adequate Ventilators For Emergency', Says BJP; Cites Govt's Order For 60,848

As the entire nation grapples with COVID-19 pandemic with the country in lockdown 3.0, the Indian government, in one of the many measures it has taken, has made enough arrangements of ventilators. The BJP has taken to Twitter to state that the government is making provision of ventilators well in advance in case of emergencies, if at all they occur.

"Modi government is ensuring adequate ventilators for emergencies. As of 4 May 2020, there are 19,280 ventilators available in the country, while only 88 patients (0.3%) need it in total active cases. The central government has placed orders for 60,848 more ventilators," BJP said in its tweet in Hindi.

आपातकालीन स्थिति के लिए पर्याप्त वेंटिलेटर्स सुनिश्चित कर रही है मोदी सरकार।



4 मई 2020 तक के आंकड़ों के अनुसार देश में 19,280 वेंटिलेटर उपलब्ध हैं, जबकि कुल सक्रिय मामलों में केवल 88 मरीजों (0.3%) को ही इसकी आवश्यकता है।



केंद्र सरकार ने 60,848 और वेंटिलेटर्स के ऑर्डर दिए हैं। pic.twitter.com/rIHqXmdc9N — BJP (@BJP4India) May 6, 2020

COVID-19 situation in India

According to the Union Health Ministry, the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 1,694 and the number of cases has climbed to 49,391 in the country on Wednesday, registering an increase of 126 deaths and 2,958 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of active COVID-19 cases is 33,514. A total of 13,161 people have recovered. Thus, around 28.71 percent patients have recovered so far. The total number of cases includes 111 foreign nationals. The doubling rate of infection in India stands at 12 days.

the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 15, 525, followed by Gujarat at 6,245, Delhi at 5,104, Tamil Nadu at 4,058, Rajasthan at 3,158, Madhya Pradesh at 3,049 and Uttar Pradesh at 2,880.

On Monday, the nation had witnessed the highest spike in cases i.e. 3900 cases in 24 hours. Explaining the reason for this sudden spike in cases and deaths, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, Lav Aggarwal, said some States were not reporting the number of cases/deaths rightly and this sudden rise in the number of deaths is due to delay of data from those States.