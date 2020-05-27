Over 94,000 Stranded Residents Evacuated Till Date Amid Covid Crisis: J&K Officials

Jammu and Kashmir's Department of Information and Public Relations on Tuesday informed that over 94,000 stranded residents of the Union Territory have been evacuated till date. "Jammu and Kashmir Govt has evacuated over 94,000 stranded J&K residents till date; 67,172 brought back via Lakhanpur; 26,797 through 33 Rajdhani and Shramik Special trains," the Information and Public Relations department of J-K tweeted.

15 special domestic flights arrived in J&K

It added that 652 passengers have been brought back under Vande Bharat Mission through four special flights. The department said that 15 special domestic flights arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Day 2 of resumption of air travel bringing 179 stranded passengers at Jammu Airport and 891 at Srinagar International Airport. It also said, "Three Shramik special trains with 5071 Bihar bound Migrant workers have departed from Katra railway station today taking the total tally of outbound workers sent to their home State through Shamik special trains to 21686."

15 Covid spl domestic flights arrived in J&k on day 2 of resumption of air travel bringing 179 stranded passengers at Jmu Airport & 891 at Sgr International Airport. pic.twitter.com/6Ii93CZTHt — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) May 26, 2020

91 new COVID-19 cases in J&K; death toll 24

The number of novel Coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 1,759 on Tuesday after 91 more people tested positive, while the death toll due to the pandemic climbed to 24 with another fatality in the Valley, officials said. There was no new case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Anantnag, which has become the worst-hit district with 278 infections till Monday. The district in south Kashmir had zero COVID-19 cases till April 14.

A 90-year-old man died at a hospital in Kashmir early on Tuesday morning, taking the COVID-19 toll in the Union territory to 24. The man from Kulgam had tested positive for Coronavirus on Monday and was suffering from hypertension, pneumonia, breathlessness and fever.

READ | ICMR clarifies 'no major side-effects' of Hydroxychloroquine, advises to 'continue' usage

READ | Rahul Gandhi calls lockdown a 'failure', asks Govt for its 'plan B' to tackle the pandemic

Ninety-one new Coronavirus cases -- 54 in Jammu and 37 in Kashmir -- were detected, taking the total confirmed cases to 1,759. There are 1,411 infections so far in Kashmir and 348 in the Jammu region, the officials said. The number of active COVID-19 cases is 902 and 833 people have recovered. The youngest COVID-19 patient -- an eight-month-old baby in Anantnag district -- has also recovered from the disease, the officials said.

READ | Citing Cyclone Amphan, Bengal govt now stresses on home quarantine for returning migrants

READ | Amid Shramik Special trains row; Piyush Goyal highlights collapse of MVA in Maharashtra

(With agency inputs)