'5.5 Lakh Cases, 80k Beds By July 31': Sisodia's Delhi Forecast As Kejriwal Submits Sample

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday briefed the media after a meeting of State Disaster Management Authority over Coronavirus situation in the national capital. He said that COVID-19 cases in Delhi are doubling in approximately 12-13 days and anticipated that the cases will increase to 5.5 lakh by July 31. Sisodia also informed that LG Anil Baijal refused to reconsider the decision reserving hospital beds for people of Delhi. At around the same time, it was confirmed that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Covid test sample has been collected.

'80,000 beds will be required by July 31'

The Deputy Chief Minister said, "The data which was presented now showed that till June 30, Delhi will require around 15,000 beds and by July 15, the number of beds required will be 33,000 and 80,000 beds will be required by July 31 for Coronavirus patients."

"It is estimated that there will be 44,000 cases by June 15 and 6,600 beds will be required. Till June 30, the number of cases will reach 1 lakh and 15,000 beds will be required. By July 15, there will be around 2,25,000 cases and 33,000 beds will be required and by July 31, there will be approximately 5,50,000 cases in the national capital and 80,000 beds will be required," he added.

Sisodia further said, "Keeping this in mind, a decision was taken to reserve the beds in the state-run and private hospitals for the people of Delhi but yesterday LG Baijal overturned it. I asked him whether did he expect the number of cases to rise in this manner but he did not have an answer. Now, this has created trouble for the people of Delhi and we raised the issue in the meeting. Who will take the responsibility of this now?"

The AAP leader said that the Lieutenant Governor refused to reconsider his decision and "now we have no other option left so we will extend our facilities to the people of the nation." The Deputy Chief Minister informed that officers of Central Government were present at the meeting and they said that there is no community spread in Delhi as of now so "it need not be discussed."

On Monday, Delhi recorded 1,007 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 29,000, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 874.

