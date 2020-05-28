Summer Heat, Odd-Even Growing Pains Add To Delhi Markets' Woes; Proprietors Eye Normalcy

The deadly Coronavirus has hit businesses across the globe, left, right and centre. Be it small enterprises to domineering giants of the markets, each one is facing the blow of a sluggish market alike. The national capital of Delhi comprises several markets which aim to serve the needs of people from all walks of life. There is one such popular market of Lajpat Nagar which houses a plethora of shops for shopaholics who want to buy things on a shoestring budget.

'I've been witnessing a very slow business'

On a usual day, during the pre-lockdown phase, finding a place to peacefully set a foot on the ground becomes a challenge, now has little to no footfall followed by a super sluggish business. The market roads remain unused majorly, throughout the day, further adding to the woes of the shopkeepers who travel from far off places to pull up the shutters.

Jayant Khurana, a shopkeeper says, "I've been witnessing a very slow business, partially because of the heatwave as well. The odd-even scheme has led to confusion among the customers as they come to the market to buy something specific only to end up returning back after finding the shop closed. According to me, this scheme should be repealed and the whole market should flourish with all shops thrown open. People will then stick to the norms more sincerely. Currently, there is a casual attitude towards following the social distancing rules."

"The curfew timings for shops should also be changed from the current one. Shops should open around 12 and close post 8. Most people love to venture out late in the evening. The heatwave is also contributing to our woes. I've been seeing no business lately. On good days too the maximum business I do is of 5-7% which occasionally escalates to 10%. I've seen it drop from Rs 40,000 per day to Rs 2000 a day since the lockdown has been imposed," he further added.

This is the plight of many others like him who are not able to pay their staff and electricity bills. They have been sailing through this crisis waiting for the light at the end of the tunnel.

(Representative image: PTI)